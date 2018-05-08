Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Scottish-themed cafe opens up in M'boro CBD

Annie Perets
by
8th May 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only
The Kilted Dog Café owners Mark and Karen Johnston.
The Kilted Dog Café owners Mark and Karen Johnston. Annie Perets

THEY met on the internet while living in different countries, but now Karen and Mark Johnston's love for both each other and food has led them to open a Scottish-themed cafe in the heart of Maryborough.

Located on Kent St, newly-opened The Kilted Dog Cafe serves Scottish classics including haggis, black pudding and square lorne sausages.

The pair hope the menu will inspire locals to try something new, but have also incorporated classic feeds like burgers and hot dogs.

"We bought a house here last year and we were looking for jobs, and decided what better way than to open our own business," Mrs Johnston said.

"People coming through are enjoying trying something new and taking a risk.

"We really wanted to add to what Maryborough already has to offer."

For those unfamiliar with Scottish food, dishes incorporate ingredients including sheep's pluck and pig's blood.

There's also vegetarian options, such as tattie scones which are made from potatoes.

Mr Johnston, who represents the Scottish part of the two, moved to Australia from Edinburgh two years ago to be with his wife.

"I love it here, it's my home now," Mr Johnston said.

They initially planned to open the cafe in Sydney but market research led them to the Fraser Coast.

Mr and Mrs Johnston said they were overwhelmed by the support they have already received by the community.

During the PubFest, the local pipe band played tunes while a reveller dressed as Scottish legend William Wallace turned up for the occasion.

Aussie Mrs Johnston has lived in Scotland herself, and loves the cultures.

"Though customers go to him because he has the Scottish accent," she joked.

The Kilted Dog Cafe also sells Scottish merchandise including clothing, jewellery and flags.

It is located at 8/371 Kent St, Maryborough.

fcbusiness fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Hundreds flock to M'boro for 2018 PubFest

    premium_icon GALLERY: Hundreds flock to M'boro for 2018 PubFest

    News RAINFALL had no chance of stemming the flow of clowns, lion tamers and acrobats into Maryborough's watering holes to celebrate PubFest 2018

    Facebook concession a sad end to a good campaign

    premium_icon Facebook concession a sad end to a good campaign

    Opinion We can only hope the next campaign is as positive.

    What's open for Labour Day on the Fraser Coast

    What's open for Labour Day on the Fraser Coast

    Business Most businesses will close doors. Here's what's open and when

    Two more mayoral candidates concede by-election

    premium_icon Two more mayoral candidates concede by-election

    News Another two candidates have conceded the election

    • 8th May 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners