Scouts QLD Cuboree awarded with two honours

Scouts Queensland Cuboree.
Scouts Queensland Cuboree. Contributed
Inge Hansen
by

THE Scouts Queensland Cuboree which was held in Maryborough last year has received two major honours in the 2017 Queensland Outdoor Recreation Federation Awards.

The Cuboree was held at the Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park and was awarded the Outdoor Event Award and Distinguished Achievers Award.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft congratulated organisers, volunteers and people from the local community.

"A large number of Cubs were given the memory of a lifetime," he said.

"The flow-on benefits for our region as these Cubs grow and possibly return for holidays or to live are immeasurable."

Scouts Queensland Branch Commissioner Cub Scouts Tim Gibbings said the awards recognised the work of those involved.

These included leaders, parent volunteers, Fraser Coast Regional Council and Showgrounds staff, Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum and a whale watching crew who dressed as pirates for the children.

The event celebrated 100 years of Cub Scouting worldwide with 950 people in attendance, 700 of which were Cub Scouts.

