Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
seven people died on board the plane.
seven people died on board the plane.
News

‘Screaming’: 7 killed in plane explosion

by Vanessa Brown
22nd Feb 2021 9:06 AM | Updated: 9:44 AM

A military plane crash in Nigeria has killed all seven occupants on board after an engine failure sparked an explosion shortly after taking off from Nigeria’s capital of Abuja.

“First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all seven personnel on board died in the crash,” Nigeria air force spokesman Ibikunle Daramola said.

The plane was spotted attempting to turn back immediately after takeoff but exploded before being able to make an emergency landing.

The horrific event was reportedly witnessed by hundreds watching on from the airport.

“Everybody there was screaming full of disbelief,” government employee Olugbenga Alaade told reporters.

Photos of the airport show black plumes of smoke around the debris.

The incident comes days after a United Airlines Boeing aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at the weekend, after the flight experienced an engine failure shortly after takeoff.

Flying from Denver, Colorado to Honolulu in Hawaii, the aircraft was forced to make an emergency turnaround as chunks of metal began tearing off and landing on Denver streets.

Terrifying images show the engine of United Airlines Flight 328 fully engulfed in flames above Colorado.

Miraculously, Flight 328 made a successful emergency landing at Denver International Airport, with no injuries recorded among the 231 passengers and 10 crew on board.

Originally published as ‘Screaming’: 7 killed in plane explosion

More Stories

aviation nigeria plane crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartbroken family loses two sons to suicide 11 months apart

        Premium Content Heartbroken family loses two sons to suicide 11 months apart

        News They were two brothers who shared the same dark hair, cheeky smiles, a deep love for their families and a wicked sense of humour.

        Coast jobseekers to share in $1.2 million boost

        Premium Content Coast jobseekers to share in $1.2 million boost

        News Minister for Training and Skills Development Di Farmer last week announced the...

        Fraser Coast’s weirdest and worst drink driving cases

        Premium Content Fraser Coast’s weirdest and worst drink driving cases

        News From falling asleep at the while during a Macca’s run to crashing while under the...

        Police hoping to reunite defence medals with owner

        Premium Content Police hoping to reunite defence medals with owner

        News Police officers located the medals as part of a search of property on February 18...