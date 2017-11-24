Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Screenshots used in fake payment scam

SCAM: The scam involves forging drivers licence's and screen-shotting fake payments.
SCAM: The scam involves forging drivers licence's and screen-shotting fake payments. Contributed
Inge Hansen
by

THERE is a new scam making it's way around town.

This time, it involves online purchases and fake bank statement receipts.

The Financial and Cyber Crime Group is warning the public of scam which involves advertising items for sale on line.

It is understood victims are reporting after advertising items for sale online, they are contacted to organise a sale.

The scammer, who poses as a buyer, sends through a screenshot of the payment for the item and may also send a copy of a forged drivers licence.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL CRIME COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

The buyer then tells the seller a relative or ride share driver will pick up the item.

Sometimes they will attend themselves.

Days later, the seller will realise the "payment" was fake when the money does not enter their account.

Here's how you can avoid becoming a victim:

  • Utilise a secure payment system like Paypal.
  • If you are selling items online and are accepting an EFT, wait until the funds are in your account before handing over the item.
  • Do not rely on a screenshot as proof of payment.

Related Items

Topics:  fccommunity fccrime queensland police scam

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Downer reveals why it pulled out of rail contract tenders

Downer reveals why it pulled out of rail contract tenders

Downer says it was forced to pull out of a tender for rail contracts in 2010 when Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was Transport Minister for the Bligh Government.

What M'boro candidates said about health services

Maryborough Hospital.

The city's candidates reveal what they have planned for Maryborough.

EXPLAINED: The story behind this touching viral photo

TOUCHING: Paramedics fulfilled the wish of a palliative care patient who wanted to visit the beach for one of the last times.

It wasn't the first time the pair had met the woman in her 70s.

How your candidates will combat the our ice crisis

Bayside Transformations Director Tina Davie at the site which the organisation hopes to buy next year.

Our candidates have laid their plans to tackle the drug crisis.

Local Partners