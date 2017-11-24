Screenshots used in fake payment scam

SCAM: The scam involves forging drivers licence's and screen-shotting fake payments.

THERE is a new scam making it's way around town.

This time, it involves online purchases and fake bank statement receipts.

The Financial and Cyber Crime Group is warning the public of scam which involves advertising items for sale on line.

It is understood victims are reporting after advertising items for sale online, they are contacted to organise a sale.

The scammer, who poses as a buyer, sends through a screenshot of the payment for the item and may also send a copy of a forged drivers licence.

The buyer then tells the seller a relative or ride share driver will pick up the item.

Sometimes they will attend themselves.

Days later, the seller will realise the "payment" was fake when the money does not enter their account.

Here's how you can avoid becoming a victim: