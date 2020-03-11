Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

SCU closes Lismore, Gold Coast campuses amid COVID-19 threat

11th Mar 2020 5:27 AM

 

SOUTHERN Cross University is monitoring the rapidly developing situation regarding COVID-19 and following the best medical advice to mitigate any risk to staff and students.

The Gold Coast and Lismore campuses will be closed today as a precautionary measure after a staff member reported being diagnosed with COVID-19.

A spokesman for the university said the internationally-based staff member attended a series of workshops at the university's Gold Coast and Lismore campuses on March 4-6 before returning to The Philippines on March 7.

"The staff member fell ill and was tested for COVID-19 which returned a positive result Tuesday, March 10, according to reports from The Philippines," the spokesman said.

"Southern Cross immediately alerted Health authorities and is closely working with them.

"The University has identified 45 people who came into contact or proximity with the man during his time in Australia.

"In conjunction with the health authorities, the University is contacting each individual."

Anyone who is feeling unwell is being asked to self-isolate and seek medical attention.

The Filipino man reported feeling better by Monday.

SCU Vice President (Operations) Allan Morris said the campuses would close on Wednesday for cleaning and as a general precaution.

During this time, the university will seek further advice from health authorities.

"Our priority at all times is the well-being of our staff, students and visitors so we apologise for this short disruption but it is the right thing to do," Mr Morris said.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks lismore southern cross university
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teacher had sex with student, helped with exams

        premium_icon Teacher had sex with student, helped with exams

        Crime A Queensland geography teacher not only had a sexual relationship with one of his female year 12 students, but also gave her excessive help with her exam questions.

        • 11th Mar 2020 5:13 AM
        Marooned at Maaroom, beached at Boonooroo, trapped at Tuan

        premium_icon Marooned at Maaroom, beached at Boonooroo, trapped at Tuan

        News Residents of Maaroom, Boonooroo and Tuan are fed up with being cut off by heavy...

        • 11th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Gunalda crash victims ‘most caring couple you’ll meet’

        premium_icon Gunalda crash victims ‘most caring couple you’ll meet’

        News The identity of the local couple killed in Friday’s horror crash at Gunalda has...

        Search for Bay woman’s body intensifies as rains ease

        premium_icon Search for Bay woman’s body intensifies as rains ease

        News Excavations at the Maryborough dump intensified when the rain eased