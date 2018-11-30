Sculptors to share their art

WORK IN PROGRESS: Sculpture Central members Monika Bayer (right) and Jennifer Ballard admire the progress of Eva Nieminen's latest work.

WORK IN PROGRESS: Sculpture Central members Monika Bayer (right) and Jennifer Ballard admire the progress of Eva Nieminen's latest work. contributed

ONE of Maryborough's prestigious art galleries will open its doors, allowing visitors to see the intriguing creations and workings of Sculpture Central.

Sculpture Central are a group of accomplished sculptors who get together regularly to create their art.

SC member Inge Bayer said this was a great opportunity to meet and watch them at work.

"Some of our members will be out here sculpting and demonstrating their skills so people can meet them and have a talk with them about their art and projects," she said.

"The open day is for anybody and everybody interested in doing something different.

"If you love to sculpt and meet like-minded accomplished sculptors, if you are looking for a venue to exhibit your sculptures, if you want to enjoy the benefits of Sculpture Central, think about becoming a member."

Members meet every Monday and an annual exhibition was held free to members.

The artist said they were a happy little group.

"It is a really nice group - we have 12 members some who travel from afar as Bundaberg and Brisbane," Inge said.

"We welcome accomplished sculptors of all mediums. Some of the mediums used for sculpting include concrete, wood, limestone, hebel and glass.

"Artists are forever learning off each other but this is a space for accomplished sculptures where they can work, meet and share their knowledge."

Inge also mentioned that all of the art for sale will be drastically reduced.

"For the first time ever, we will be giving 20 per cent discount to any of our art they buy on the day.

"It is a one-off offer for that day only.

"It is also coming close to Christmas, so if you are looking for something original, art is the perfect gift.

"They are all one-off pieces and quality art."

Interested?

Sculpture Central will hold an open day on Sunday, December 2 from 10am-4pm at Alpha31 Art Gallery and Sculpture Garden, 31 Alpha Plantation Rd, Tinana (off Nerada Road).

For more information phone Inge Bayer on 4129 7434.