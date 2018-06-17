Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TAKING SHAPE: Ray
TAKING SHAPE: Ray "Curly" Tatnell with the first boat to arrive at the Queens Park War Memorial. Contributed
News

Sculpture to show the first boat off the rank

by Jessica Grewal
17th Jun 2018 9:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STYLISED sculpture of the front section of a boat is being installed at the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial site in Queens Park a few metres behind the statue of Duncan Chapman.

It will represent the first Allied boat to land on the Gallipoli peninsula on April 25, 1915. From the bow, Maryborough man Lieutenant Duncan Chapman stepped in to history as the first of the original Anzacs to go into battle.

Two more boats will follow, shaped from local ironbark timber donated to the project by Ray (Curly) Tatnell of DTM Timber, the Fraser Coast's largest hardwood manufacturer.

Only the front sections of the boats, built to size, will be crafted to set the scene.

Seating in the paths and arbours around the memorial will also be built from locally sourced ironbark donated by DTM, the timber milling company established in 1987 as Dale and Meyers.

Depictions of the next two boats that landed with the first of the 9th Battalion covering force, approaching about 100 metres behind Lt Chapman's boat, will also appear at the Queen's Park site in the lead-up to the opening on July 21.

Mr Tatnell said he was pleased to be part of a project that would be a lasting legacy for the Fraser Coast.

"It's about being a good corporate citizen but it's more than that.

I feel a strong affinity with the original Anzacs, as everyone should.

"When I saw what was planned for this project and what it would mean for the Anzacs and the community I was pleased to have the chance to help make it happen.”

Ironbark was specified by the designers as a timber most suited to outdoor public art.

"It's rugged and known for its density,” said Mr Tatnell.

The three boats have been crafted by Urangan timber artist Ross Bradbury, who has created other iconic public art works around the Fraser Coast, including the whale sculptures un Hervey Bay..

duncan chapman fcdevelopment gallipoli gallipoli to armistice maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Chemists forced to turn away locals as flu shot runs out

    premium_icon Chemists forced to turn away locals as flu shot runs out

    News Chemist are being forced to turn away locals requesting the flu shot as the Queensland immunisation crisis deepens

    • 17th Jun 2018 9:50 AM
    UPDATE: Two young men dead after horror crash

    UPDATE: Two young men dead after horror crash

    Breaking Men believed to be killed instantly in high speed crash

    LISTEN: Fitness trainer tells of battle against leukaemia

    premium_icon LISTEN: Fitness trainer tells of battle against leukaemia

    AFL A return to the footy field was the furthest thing from his mind.

    Glenwood shooting accused fronts court

    premium_icon Glenwood shooting accused fronts court

    Crime Police were called to a Glenwood property on Friday.

    Local Partners