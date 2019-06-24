Sculptures bring Mary Poppins' characters to life

WORKING from their Sunshine Coast studio, Jane Bailey and Mark Snell are the artists behind some of the Fraser Coasts most recognisable sculptures.

From Freedom Park's lighthorse charge Beersheba, to the bronze statues throughout the Gallipoli to Armistice military trail in Maryborough, the talented duo have now created another set of masterpieces for our region to be proud of.

For the past six months, the pair has spent countless hours meticulously creating three sculptures for the Story Bank in Maryborough's CBD.

The couple, who have movie and international theme park credits to their name, are commissioned to create public art for Queensland councils.

The former Australian Joint Stock Bank has been transformed into a creative and storytelling hub showcasing the town's unique connection with Mary Poppins author PL Travers.

Inside, visitors will see sculptures based on characters - Jane and Michael sliding down the bannister, the Bird Woman sitting on a park bench and Mary Poppins herself halfway up the staircase.

Visitors can sit next to the Bird Woman, which Ms Bailey and Mr Snell made from fibreglass.

The couple took the Bird Woman's bench to their Coolum studio, so they could make her fit perfectly on the chair.

Mark Snell working on the Bird Lady for the Story Bank in Maryborough's CBD. Contributed

"We could sit our sculpture down and actually create it on the park bench so that it looked like she was really sitting there," Ms Bailey said.

Before the moulding started, the artists researched the illustrations by Mary Shepard.

They wanted the sculptures to represent the characters but without looking "absolutely realistic".

"And we also wanted them to have a bit of a vintage feel, like a black and white photograph from the period of Mary Poppins," Ms Bailey said.

"So we thoughtof a vintage photograph that has been hand tinted like they used to do."

To get an accurate size of the sculptures, the pair used their friends and family for measurements.

Their six-year-old daughter was the model for Jane, Michael was a school friend, and the bird woman was Jane's mother.

Ms Bailey said unlike their past work on movie sets where their creations were thrown out the same day they were made, the war memorial statues and Mary Poppins' sculptures carried a great responsibility.

"We both really enjoy putting our energy into things that more people can see and touch and enjoy," she said.

"We like making things for playgrounds where kids can climb on them and enjoy them that as well.

"This is where we have really found our niche I think."