Sea creatures come to life in crafted reef project

Barbara Hurst and Marcella Secher from Fraser Coast Artslink with some of the knitted reef artwork which will be part of the huge project.

AFTER 18 long months of knitting, crocheting, cutting, gluing and painting, the Fraser Coast Artslink crafted reef project is about to see the light of day.

The exhibition will be unveiled at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery and Discovery Sphere from May 12 to June 18.

Fraser Coast Artslink president Josie Street said the project had been a massive undertaking.

"There are so many people to thank for their contributions," Josie said.

"The work began by delivering patterns and materials to groups and ideas began flowing.

"Excitement was building with the creation of artificial rocks and as sea creatures came to life.

"Workshops were held in order for children to become involved within this huge project.

"The Hervey Bay Home Schoolers then took on the massive task of creating a scene depicting the Mary River and the endangered species."

Craft groups, retirement villages, Hervey Bay Woodcrafters, The Graffiti Grannies (Herver Bay Yarnbombers), along with people from the public who wanted to be involved were approached and invited to participate.

Everyone is invited to view the project at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, with the official opening being held on Friday, May 12 at 6pm.

For more information, phone 41974206.