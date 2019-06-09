Menu
Sea, land and air search for missing boat

by Elise Williams
9th Jun 2019 8:26 AM
TWO men and a child are missing off the coast of Caloundra after it's believed their boat flipped and capsized in the early hours of this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it was still an unfolding situation with search and rescue teams taking to the sea, land and air.

"Police received a distress call at around 2am from the owner and driver of the vessel," the spokeswoman said.

"He said there were two men and a child on board.

"Water Police immediately started to search for them, with police and the helicopter now also continuing the search."

The driver was able to provide police with some idea of his location before he lost contact, stating he was around 15km off the Caloundra coast before the boat completely capsized.

Police continue their search to locate the men and child.

The boat has not yet been found.

