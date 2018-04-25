Sea Scouts to honour returned Vietnam veterans

SUPPORTING THE VETERANS: Jamie-Lee Guiver (second from left) with Sea Scouts Emmett Guiver, Greyson Guiver and Jasper Handley. The Sea Scouts will host a dinner for Veterans at the Hervey Bay RSL tonight.

SUPPORTING THE VETERANS: Jamie-Lee Guiver (second from left) with Sea Scouts Emmett Guiver, Greyson Guiver and Jasper Handley. The Sea Scouts will host a dinner for Veterans at the Hervey Bay RSL tonight. Blake Antrobus

EVERY Anzac Day, Greyson Guiver remembers the soldiers who fought for Australia's freedom.

Tonight, the Hervey Bay cub will be one of 43 Sea Scouts hosting veterans from the Vietnam Veterans Association and the RSL Servicemen's League at a remembrance dinner.

The dinner will be part of the scout group work to receive their heritage badges.

Group leader for the Hervey Bay Sea Scouts Jamie-Lee Guiver said the children had a "very personal” connection to Anzac Day and returned servicemen.

"There were a lot of kids wearing medals out in the marches yesterday,” Ms Guiver said.

"They have a lot of respect and an eagerness to learn about the history of our soldiers.

"It's really important to make sure that respect goes forward to the next generation.”

The dinner starts 6pm at the Hervey Bay RSL Club.