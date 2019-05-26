Sea views get top Fraser Coast real estate sale

STUNNING VISTA: 77 Straits Outlook in Craignish was the highest reported sale on the Fraser Coast last week, reaching $495,000.

A CRAIGNISH property with water views became the highest reported sale for the region last week after it went for a $495,000 price tag.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 77 Straits Outlook has solar grids, solar hot water and a three-bay shed.

The property is complete with an in-ground pool, a fire pit and landscaped gardens.

The house spent 59 days on the market and was listed for $529,000.

It was last sold in August 2017 for $495,000 and the 2,275sq m land was valued in June 2018 for $215,000.

Middle of the pack sales price for the Fraser Coast market was $280,000, which gave one home owner the title to 27 Treasure St, Maryborough.

The bargain hunter's property last week was 26 Windjammer Cct, River Heads which sold for $150,000.

For the last month, the median house price on the Fraser Coast has jumped to $330,000, ahead of units, which are $245,000.

There are currently 400 houses listed for sale in the $0-$299,999 category and 117 units.

The highest number of houses on the market are in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket with 550 and 45 units.

From $500,000-$699,999 there were 201 houses listed and five units.

There were slimmer pickings in the $700,000-$999,999 category, with just 69 houses and no units.

Twenty-two houses and two units are listed for more than $1 million.

Top reported sales on the Fraser Coast last week:

1. 77 Straits Outlook, Craignish $495,000

2. 28 Johnston Bvd, Urraween $470,000

3. 85 Christensen St, Urraween $450,000

4. 321 Boat Harbour Dr, Scarness $440,000

5. 75 Moreton St, Toogoom $440,000

6. 13 Bradman Wy, Urangan $422,000

7. 31 Lady Nelson Dr, Eli Waters $420,000

8. 1 Krista Ct, Burrum Heads $415,000

9. 16 Honey Myrtle Cl, Burrum Heads $390,000

10. 113 Old Mill Rd, Yengarie $310,000