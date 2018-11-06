Sea views in Kawungan sold for just under $1mil

The one-storey home at 22 Neisler Court, Kawungan had been on the market 46 days before it became the top property sold last week.

A KAWUNGAN home with 180-degree sea views of Fraser Island and Hervey Bay has sold for just under one million dollars.

The luxury home was the top selling piece of real estate for the Fraser Coast this week.

The three-bedroom three-bathroom house on 9,508 square metres of property is located 60 meters above sea level in Neisler Crt and reached a $930,000 sale price.

The one-storey home had been on the market for just 46 days and topped it's 2016 selling price when it was sold for $899,880.

The brick-home has four car spots available with a double garage and a separate 112 square metre workshop with its own shower and toilet.

For the last month, the median house price on the Fraser Coast is sitting at $327,000 just ahead of units which are $249,500.

On the market there are currently 577 houses listed for sale in the $0-$299,999 category and 124 units.

The highest number of houses on the market are in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket with 577 for sale and 41 units.

From $500,000-$699,699 there were 220 houses listed and eight units.

There were slimmer pickings in the $700,000-$999,999 category with just 70 houses and one unit.

Thirty-one houses and no units are listed for more than $1 million.

The bargain hunters property this week is 32 King Street, Maryborough which sold for $150,000.

1. 22 Neisler Court, Kawungan $930,000

2. 69 Jacobsen Outlook, Urraween $850,000

3. 11 Seahaven Circuit, Pialba $660,000

4. 8 Dayman Street, Urangan $640,000

5. 59 Royal Drive, Kawungan $570,000

6. 12 Bryan Court, Burrum Heads $560,000

7. 159 Barranjoey Drive, Sunshine Acres $515,000

8. 34 Herbenar Lane, Magnolia $494,000

9. 17 Sandy View Drive, Nikenbah $450,000

10. 52 Three Mile Road East, Tinana South $445,000

This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.

For more news on the Fraser Coast's property market, pick up Saturday's Chronicle with the Property Guide inside.