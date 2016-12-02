Seabreeze gives relief for Bay while inland swelters

Keeping cool during the heatwave - Helen Martin from Craignish chills out on the foreshore at Shelly Beach with a book, some music and a comfy chair.

HELEN Martin plans on cooling off in the sea breeze as Hervey Bay escapes the worst of the sweltering heatwave conditions this weekend.

But it's a different story for inland towns with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting maximum temps in the mid to high 30s.

Beth Maitland who lives at Boompa, about an hour west of Maryborough, said she would be staying out of the sun with temps expected to reach a steamy 38 degrees.

"We'll be taking it easy and we'll try to keep cool,” Beth said.

Beth has plans to get the portable air-conditioner going and there won't be any trips in the hot car.

In Maryborough the maximum is forecast to reach 34 degrees, slightly cooler than what was expected earlier in the week, while Hervey Bay is likely to reach a top of 31 degrees.

Paul Fitzpatrick is the Queensland Ambulance Service's Acting Clinical Support Officer for the Fraser Coast and he is urging residents to keep the fluide up and look out for the elderly community and children during the hot weather.

"I went to a house in Hervey Bay a couple of years ago...a lady hadn't been seen for days and when we got there she was confused, red in the face...her heart-rate and temperature was high,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.

Mr Fitzpatrick said the woman hadn't drank enough fluids and after forcing entry into the home they managed to get into the home.

After giving her a drip she was hospitalised.

SATURDAY TEMPS

Maryborough - 34 degrees

Hervey Bay - 31 degrees

Biggenden - 38 degrees

Gayndah - 41 degrees

Boompa - 38 degrees