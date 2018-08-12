SEAFOOD FESTIVAL: Up-and-coming chef in the limelight

Hervey Bay Seafood Festival - chefs (L) Javier Codina and Sebastiaan De Kort on the main cooking stage.

Hervey Bay Seafood Festival - chefs (L) Javier Codina and Sebastiaan De Kort on the main cooking stage. Alistair Brightman

HE MAY only be 23 but Sebastiaan de Kort has already established himself as an up-and-coming chef.

He took to the main stage at the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival on Sunday to share his cooking tips with an eager crowd.

"Don't be afraid to turn on high-heat and put on lots of lemon and seasoning," he told the Chronicle when asked for his best advice.

Mr de Kort showcased a cooking demonstration of seafood stew alongside seasoned pro Javier Codina.

Their segment - called 'the master and the apprentice - was representative of their real life relationship.

Mr de Kort did an apprenticeship under Mr Codina's instruction for seven and a half years.

Currently, Mr de Kort runs business The Cheese Pleaser in Brisbane, which had its own stall at the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival.

From previous Masterchef contestants to chefs from top establishments, one man who was there to witness all the action was MC Daryl McPhee.

The professor from Bond University was actually there for the very first Hervey Bay Seafood Festival, and has seen the event completely transform into the popular attraction it is now.

He picked up his own top tip for cooking during the day.

"Don't overcook your seafood," he said.

"Cook your calamari so it's not too tough."

Taste testing opportunities followed the different demonstrations.

The festival was officially opened by Minister for Fisheries Mark Furner.