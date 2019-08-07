SEAFOOD FESTIVAL: Entree dinner is just for starters

SEAFOOD FEAST: Hervey Bay scallops are on the menu.

THERE are only a few days left until Hervey Bay's succulent seafood goes on show, with two terrific events taking place this weekend.

The Entree of the Bay dinner event at the Hervey Bay Boat Club on August 10 will be a starter for the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival, taking place in Fishermen's Park the following day.

Iain Davidson from the Boat Club said a carefully tailored selection of local seafood would be showcased at the inaugural dinner.

He said the Urangan club recently formed a close relationship with the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival as their businesses and values closely align.

"It made sense, being so closely geographically located," Mr Davidson said.

"There was a gap in the market for an event the day/evening before the festival, in particular to provide something to do for out-of-town festival goers.

"This festival is now more than a one-day event... it is now an entire weekend of showcasing the local seafood and the lifestyle of Hervey Bay."

The menu features an impressive selection of local seafood served in a curated plate, tapas style, with about 12 Boat Club staff and three chefs catering the event.

Dishes will include Hervey Bay scallops, local prawns, local winter whiting, local barra, yellow fin tuna, sushi and more.

The dinner will be held in the Fraser Room from 6pm. Mr Davidson said guests could expect an informal yet well-presented event - much like a cocktail evening.

Tickets are $75 per person. Book online at boatclub.com.au.