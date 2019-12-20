Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Seadfood is a must have for any table over the festive break and one business going through it’s first Christmas season says queues have already started.
Seadfood is a must have for any table over the festive break and one business going through it’s first Christmas season says queues have already started.
Lifestyle

Don’t leave your Christmas seafood buy up til last minute

20th Dec 2019 4:03 PM

FORGET the rush to get Christmas presents, the rush to get the tastiest seafood for the holidays is just as crazy.

Long queues are stacking up at seafood shops across the southeast in what is the busiest time of year but, word is, stocks are aplenty.

The new management at Marine World Seafood Cafe at Tingalpa is going through its first Christmas period and urged customers to get in early before the best produce is gone.

Two-year-old Harper Unsworth from Wynnum West. (AAP Image/Renae Droop)
Two-year-old Harper Unsworth from Wynnum West. (AAP Image/Renae Droop)

Owner Jenny Ma said prawns were the most popular item in recent weeks, as well as oysters.

"There are long lines waiting at 6.30am, it's incredibly busy," she said.

"The best way is to order over the phone to avoid the lines."

christmas food seafood

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free family Christmas church event

        premium_icon Free family Christmas church event

        News THERE will be music, munchies and markets for everyone to enjoy tomorrow night at the Hervey Bay Baptist Church event, Come Home for Christmas.

        • 20th Dec 2019 3:07 PM
        Small town celebrates in big way this Christmas

        premium_icon Small town celebrates in big way this Christmas

        News The Christmas spirit isn’t hard to spot in this Fraser Coast town

        FUNDING: $500k for cashless card support services

        premium_icon FUNDING: $500k for cashless card support services

        News Two support organisations will be given funding to help cashless card recipients

        Motorbike rider airlifted after off road accident

        premium_icon Motorbike rider airlifted after off road accident

        News A man in his 40s has been airlifted after a motorbike accident on a dirt track