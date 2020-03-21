Menu
STOCKS UP: Administration manager of Australian Ocean King Prawn Company, Therese McCrea shows off her seafood stocks. She has asked residents to consider buying local amid the downturn from the coronavirus.
News

Seafood supplier’s call to shop local amid virus crisis

21st Mar 2020 12:00 AM
IT’S cheap, delicious and healthy and there’s plenty to go around for the Fraser Coast.

That’s the message Australian Ocean King Prawn Company in Urangan are telling shoppers as businesses across the region feel the pinch of the coronavirus.

Admin manager Therese McCrea has joined calls for residents to support local producers as the state prepares for a major downturn in the seafood industry.

The state’s seafood industry has been one of the worst impacted as export markets close and restaurant sales continue to dwindle.

Ms McCrea said large export markets like Greece and Taiwan had stopped buying.

She said this had left a lot of stock in Hervey Bay and locals were in a prime position to buy.

“There’s plenty of stock here and raw prawn ready to fry, seafoods like scallops, bugs and fish,” Ms McCrea said.

“The perception we’d like to debunk is seafood being seen by some people as a luxury food.

“In reality it’s very economical to buy and eat.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

