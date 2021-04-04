Seafront circus in town for the Fraser Coast this April

Lennon Brothers Circus Performers (L) Daredevil Jansen Grant and juggler/ lasso artist Kelly Maynard by the wheel of death. Photo: Stuart Fast

Roll up to Seafront Oval, because Lennon Brothers Circus has returned to the Fraser Coast this April.

Circus manager Cheryl Lennon said it was a tradition to bring the performance to the region every Easter for the past 20 years.

The circus returns to the Fraser Coast having missed out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve got international performers from Brazil, Chile, Ukraine, Mexico and our own Australian performers. We’ve got the wheels of death, the high wire, flying trapezes, it’s a 90 minute fast paced show for all ages,” she said.

“It takes a lot of effort, performers train very hard … we’ve been preparing this Hervey Bay performance for 12 months.”

Ms Lennon said she wanted the audience to be wowed by the shows and leave them with the feeling of wanting to come back and see more.

“We are allowed 100 per cent capacity, we do give patrons the options for social distancing for their seats and we have plenty of hand sanitiser,” she said.

“We’d like to give a big thank you to Fraser Coast Regional Council for allowing us to be here at Seafront Oval and a big shout out to Stockland for their support.



Lennon Brothers Circus is performing on the Fraser Coast until April 18 and tickets for the company’s shows are on sale now.