Seafront Oval becomes a sea of pink for Mother's Day Classic

FAMILY TRADITION: Rosey Dakin with daughters (L) Kayla, Emily and Shania Dakin and grandchildren Dylan Winkler, Henry Roberts and Georgia Roberts. Alistair Brightman

SEAFRONT Oval was transformed into a sea of pink for the fight against breast cancer, with 384 participants coming along to the Mother's Day Classic.

For Rosey Dakin, the fundraising event is a Mother's Day tradition.

Her family, which has grown in the last few years thanks to the birth of grandchildren, has taken part in the fun run since 2014.

"The first year we came along, it was just a small group of people and now, there is a lot of people dressed in pink spanning the Esplanade," Mrs Dakin said.

"You get people in cafes waving, and there's cars honking, creating a great atmosphere.

"We do the walk rather than give Mother's Day gifts to each other, and then all have breakfast together."

With daughters and granddaughters in the family, Mrs Dakin hopes to never need to use breast cancer organisations but wants to support those who do.

For runner Bronwyn Heyworth, who participated in the 5km distance with her mum and children, the fundraising aspect is close to her heart.

"I've had family and friends who have passed away from breast cancer," Mrs Heyworth said.

"It's a disease significant in women's lives."

Mother's Day Classic event organiser Eliza Carige said $8022 was raised from the fun run, to go towards breast cancer research.

"A lot of people here are battling cancer or have beaten it, and many coming out to support it," Ms Carige said.

"Number of participants have grown by about 100 from three years ago."

There was also a costume competition, a giant Zumba warm-up, a 500m kids dash, as well as other activities.