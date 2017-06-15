Seafront Oval: Council shows some foresight

LISTEN UP: Every man and his dog had the opportunity to voice their opinion at community consultation last Saturday regarding future development of Seafront Oval.

I COMPLETELY agree with all aspects of Judy Calvert's very well-written letter on the placing of new attractions on our much loved oval area at Pialba. (FCC 13/6/2017).

We are blessed to have had citizens and leaders with the foresight to our future in keeping such a wonderful landmark so pristine for the many years as it now still remains.

To break up this most attractive Oval area which holds special significance to many of our local people would be a sad day for our beautiful city.

I have seen both suggested optional areas being cited as possible new locations for the water fun rides which no doubt will be a big drawcard.

Either area would surely be a good choice to cut down on traffic congestion while leaving our oval as it stands.

Our city is growing fast and it is clear that the traffic situation could become a nightmare in the near future.

However it is great to see the council's interest in providing entertainment for our young people.

Thank you Fraser Coast Regional Council for your forethought for our youth.

Joy Daniel, Hervey Bay