Seafront Oval development: residents split on new plans

SOME residents would like to see the money spent on upgrading different areas of Hervey Bay, while others are all for the updated development plans for Seafront Oval.

Seafront could lose up to 30% of its land size under the Fraser Coast Regional Council's new development plan for the Pialba Esplanade.

Shane Vermey is dissapointed there was no community consultation for the project.

Glenn Jordan believes a big opportunity is being missed and would like to see a water park similar to Southbank.

"We don't need more of what we already have. See the big picture council,” he said.

Updated development plans for the area obtained by the Chronicle show new concepts for the all-abilities park, carpark and skate park proposed by the council, which substantially differ to the original proposal outlined two years ago.

A total of $3.5 million will be spent on developing the area, with $900,000 to be spent on the building of a new Adventure Park on the oval, along with $975,787 on a new carpark, $688,914 on a new stage and $970,241 on the redevelopment of the skate park.

Renee Williams likes the idea and suggested the big oval at Urangan could be used for events that are currently being held at Seafront Oval once the new development is in place.

Suzanne Bugler wants to see the roads fixed before money is spent on the Esplanade. Stop wasting money on the esplanade and fix the roads.

Matt Rochow would like to see some more kid facilities next to Westside.