SIGN OUTCRY: Members of the public have called for the Pialba Esplanade Park sign to be taken down at the Seafront Oval.
Cody Fox
News

SEAFRONT STUFF-UP: Outrage as popular Bay oval 're-named'

Jessica Lamb
by
1st Jul 2019 10:01 AM
A PETITION has been launched and the mayor forced to explain after an apparent blunder at Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay.

Members of the public were outraged when a photo of a recently-installed sign, labelling the oval "Pialba Esplanade Park" was shared on Facebook.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour was quick to respond, saying it was a mistake and the sign would come down.

"Obviously a mistake has been made somewhere," Cr Seymour wrote on Facebook.

"This space, which has long been known as The Seafront Oval, is an important part of Hervey Bay's heritage and I want to thank those who have expressed concerns about what they thought was a name change."

One Hervey Bay resident has started a change.org petition calling for the naming issue to be rectified.

It has been signed by about 180 people.

Seafront Oval is currently under construction as part of the Fraser Coast Regional Council's $2.6 million project to revitalise the Pialba Esplanade.

Landscaping and irrigation work on Seafront Oval should be finished by the end of June.

