Seagull to make Meninga debut for Capras

Former Seagulls and Fraser Coast Rugby League junior William Kluck to debut for Capras. Valerie Horton

RUGBY LEAGUE: Hervey Bay Seagulls junior Will Kluck will make his debut for the Central Queensland Capras Mal Meninga under-20 side this weekend.

The Mal Meninga Cup is a state-wide rugby league competition for under-18 players.

Kluck will start in the centres for the Capras.

They will take on Souths Logan Magpies in Brisbane.

Mal Meninga is a new level of football for Kluck and he knows he will have to work hard to succeed.

Having recently left Hervey Bay, Kluck has moved to Rockhampton to pursue his rugby league dream.

The former Xavier College student is living at CQ University Rockhampton campus along with other Capras players.

Leaving his family behind and moving to a new city was difficult for Kluck.

It took a while to get familiar with his new environment and new team mates.

"It's not so bad now but it was tough at the start,” Kluck said.

He still regularly gets to enjoy the seaside lifestyle when he travels to Yeppoon each day for work.

"I am really looking forward to ripping in this weekend and hopefully scoring a meat pie (try),” Kluck said.

His parents will be travelling down the highway to Brisbane this Saturday to see their son play his first game in the state competition.

Capras return home to Rockhampton next week to challenge Wynnum Manly.