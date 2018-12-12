Seagulls apologise to members, rally supporters to save club

LEAGUE: Hervey Bay Seagulls have appealed to its supporters to band together and save the club's future.

Officials from the club, Bundaberg Rugby League and Queensland Rugby League's Centrlal Division held crisis talks on Monday night to discuss the club's precarious financial state.

SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE: Hervey Bay Seagulls in crisis talks to save future

The club apologised to members, parents, players and sponsors in a statement posted to its Facebook page, reposted below in full, on Wednesday morning.

"The Club has a very tough road ahead of us and we will only be able to get through this very tough time if we band together as a club," the post read.

"We will have to make some very tough decisions in our immediate future. We hope that we will see a lot of you on Thursday afternoon."

The Chronicle exclusively revealed the extent of the club's woes, as the former BRL powerhouse - which claimed three straight minor premierships from 2015 to 2017 and won the 2016 grand final - faces an uncertain future.

The Seagulls are in serious danger of not being able to participate in the BRL in 2019.

The club remains unaffiliated and without a competition in which to play just months from the start of the new season. A late audit meant its first scheduled AGM was declared invalid, which left the Seagulls were left without a voice at the BRL's annual general meeting in early November.