Seagulls set to use 50th A-grade player of the season

LEADER: Seagulls captain Steve Dwyer is one of three men to have played every game for Hervey Bay this season. Matthew McInerney

LEAGUE: Nobody said it would be easy, but even Hervey Bay Seagulls' biggest fans may be surprised to learn just how many players have kept the club alive in 2018.

The Seagulls will field its 50th player of the season when they take on Wallaroos at Childers Showground today.

The Seagulls won three minor premierships from 2015 to 2017, winning one Bundaberg Rugby League title in 2016, but a mass exodus of players during the off-season led to club officials using this year as one of rebuilding and the development of young stars.

According to the BRL's statistics, Hervey Bay has used 49 different players in their 11 A-grade games to date.

Of those, 34 have played less than five games, while 15 have played just once.

Only three men - inspirational captain Steve Dwyer, five-eighth Ben Keelty and young forward Camden Russell - have played all 11 games.

Seagulls coach Alan Ezzy has experimented with player management in an effort to ensure Hervey Bay, who has averaged just 12.445 points per game but conceded 42.1, stays on the field each week, but not even Craig Bellamy could conjure victory or a sustainable rotation with only 12 men.

That is how Ezzy's team ended their last-start, 72-0 loss to Past Brothers, as injuries crippled his already-reduced bench. Just 24 hours before the Seagulls' Round 12 clash with Wallaroos, Ezzy had only 14 players available.

A number of club's youngest A-grade players are away at the Confraternity Shield, where Xavier Catholic College fell to Gladstone' Chanel College in yesterday's Cup final, though Travin Baumann is named for his first A-grade game of the year.

"We're struggling for numbers. We've got so many players registered but can't get a full side together, it's disappointing," Ezzy said.

"I've tried player management. Against Maryborough Brothers (in round nine) I kept Steve Dwyer on the bench for the first 20 minutes as I thought he could probably give us some more impact.

"I've been really happy with Camden. He has come a long way this season."

Wallaroos, who sit second on the BRL ladder just one point behind Waves Tigers, have used 30 players in A-grade while Maryborough Brothers, who will face Wests Panthers, has used 33.

Past Brothers have used the fewest as 27 players represented the club this year, while Easts Magpies have used 40. Waves has used 30 players, while third-placed Isis Devils have used 38 players.