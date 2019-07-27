Seagulls confident ahead of clash with Past Brothers

CONFIDENT: Seagulls coach Fai Sami believes his team are ready to match Past Brothers.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Round 14 of the Bundaberg Rugby League competition will showcase an A-grade double header at Salter Oval this afternoon.

In the 4.20pm match Past Brothers will want to erase last week's first loss of the season against Easts when they tackle the Hervey Bay Seagulls.

Seagulls will be confident they can match the Bundaberg side after their stunning victory against Across the Waves last weekend in Hervey Bay.

The Hervey Bay side has scored two wins and a draw from its past three matches and the players plan to continue their good form with an upset against Past Brothers.

Coach Fai Sami believes his team will be up to the task.

"We have got some players back and the boys have the right attitude,” he said.

The main fixture of the round features Across the Waves and the Wests Panthers.

Wests currently sit outside the top five and need to win to keep their finals chances alive.

Across the Waves needs to bounce back after the team's loss last week against Hervey Bay.

Match kicks off at 6pm.

Wallaroos and Eastern Suburbs have the bye.

In A-grade women's action the Hervey Bay Seagulls team hits the road north to Calliope to battle against Valley Roosters at 1pm.

The other two female matches are to be played at Salter Oval at 1.30pm with Past Brothers and Tannum Sands playing in a top-two clash.

Waves Women will play Wallabys women on field two.