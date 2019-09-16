Seagulls fly high to claim under 18 BRL premiership

RUGBY LEAGUE: The saying "a team needs to lose a grand final before you can win on” rang true for the Hervey Bay Seagulls on Saturday.

The team lost to the West Panthers in 2018 and oin Saturday found redemption by defeating Across the Waves 26-16.

Down 12-0 deficit mid-way through the first half, Hervey Bay scored two late tries to level the scores 12-all at half-time.

In the second half, there was no score for the first 15 minutes, with teams locked in a midfield tussle.

A try to ATW had the Bundaberg team retake the lead before the Seagulls team clicked back into gear, scoring 14 unanswered points to secure the 2019 premiership.

Coach Jacob Blanke was bursting with pride after the match.

"It was a great game of footy but defensively we proved too strong,” Blanke said.

He said it was the culture of the team that proved the difference in the final.

"They all get on really well together and when it all boiled down, it was about good mates playing footy together,” he said.

He singled out captain Sebastyn Currie for his performance.

"Every player did their job but our captain just led from the front and had a great captain's match,” Blanke said.

The future appears bright for the team with several players still aged under 18 in the 2020 season.