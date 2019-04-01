Seagulls' flying start to season

WET START: Maryborough Brothers Nick Golusin feeds the ball into the scrum in round one against Hervey Bay Seagulls.

WET START: Maryborough Brothers Nick Golusin feeds the ball into the scrum in round one against Hervey Bay Seagulls. Brendan Bowers

RUGBY LEAGUE: Round one of the Bundaberg Rugby League pitted 2018 cellar dwellers Hervey Bay Seagulls and Maryborough Brothers against each other.

The Hervey Bay side of 2019 are a different side from last year and will have a few clubs looking over their shoulder.

In a one sided affair the Seagulls ran out victors 72-0 against the Maryborough club.

On a heavy field due to the afternoon storm that swept through the Fraser Coast the small crowd gathered under any covered spot available.

Seagulls were not afraid to throw the ball around from the kick-off.

Brothers could not be faulted for their effort and did not stop for the 80 minutes.

They just did not have the opportunity to have the ball.

Seagulls went to half-time with a 28 point lead and continued the onslaught in second half scoring at over a point a minute.

Seagulls coach Fai Sami was still smiling Sunday morning about the effort of his team.

"We knew it was going to be wet and I told them to stick to the game plan and they did,” Sami said.

"I was so pleased in our forwards and the young players that have stepped up,” he said.

Sami understands that one win does not make a season and is already thinking about round two.

In the other BRL match featuring a Fraser Coast team, Wallaroos ran out winners over the highly rated oppostion East Magpies 32-6.

In wet conditions the Maryborough side were too strong for the Magpies.

Easts have recruited heavily in the off-season and are one of the favourites for the 2019competition.

Wallaross coach Peter Waters was pleased with the result.

"In those conditions, it was our defence that won it for us,” Waters said.

Wallaroos hooker Bailey Robertson made his debut in the senior team after playing in the under 18's earlier in the day.

"He was outstanding for us today,” Waters said.

Waters was also high in his praise of William Jung and Brandon Law.

"They scored a lot of our points for us tonight,” Waters said.

Easts coach Mick O'Sullivan was not worried about the loss, insisting the team will settle into the competition with time.

"That will be the biggest score put on us this season,” he said.

"I was pretty happy with our forwards for the first 30 minutes but then we lost our combinations and our way in the game.

"I'm not losing any sleep over it.”

O'Sullivan said the side would get better over the next couple of weeks.

"It will all be about sitting down and fine tuning,” he said.

"I also have to sit down and potentially make a couple of decisions on positions.”

Bundaberg Brothers proved too strong for Wests in the late match at Salter Oval.

"It is pleasing to see us sitting on top of the table, even if it is only round one,” Sami said.

Round two matches are all scheduled for Salter Oval Bundaberg next Saturday.

Hervey Bay will be wanting to prove that the win was not a one off when they play Easts at 3pm.

Maryborough Brothers will battle Wests with the winner to move up from the bottom of the BRL table.

In the final match of the day Across the Waves will face off against Wallaroos in a grand final replay.