Seagulls host Wallaroos in BRL pre-season trial

RUGBY LEAGUE: After what seems a long off-season, Bundaberg rugby league action returns to Hervey Bay's Stafford Park.

Fraser Coast teams, Maryborough Wallaroos and Seagulls will blow out the cobwebs in trials in three the senior men's grades on Saturday afternoon.

Seagulls A-grade coach Fai Sami is wanting to observe how his young side goes up against a team that has appeared in the previous two BRL grand finals.

"It will be great to have a hit out against one of the competition front-runners to see how we are sitting going into the season,” Sami said.

Sami has a simple plan for the team on the weekend, focusing on moving up off their line in defence and playing as a team.

"The boys had a tough hit out against Goodna a few weeks ago and know what is required to play A grade football,” Sami said.

Wallaroos coach Peter Waters returns for another season with the Maryborough club and believes that the team is primed for another shot at the title.

"We are as good as last year and plan to debut a couple of the club's younger players,” Waters said.

Waters just wants his team to focus on teamwork and communication this weekend.

"There are plenty of numbers in our 18's at training and it looks good, long term the club,” Waters said.

First game of the day will see the under 18's starting at 3:00pm.

Times for the reserve grade and A-grade are yet to be determined and are dependant on the length of under 18 trial.

The Hervey Bay club will be asking patrons for a gold coin donation.

Money raised will go to the Men of League - Fraser Coast to support members of the rugby league community in need of support.