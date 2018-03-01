Menu
Intrust Super Cup played in Hervey Bay - Ipswich Jets V. Sunshine Coast Falcons. Tyson Lofipo (Jets) takes it up to the Falcons defence. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Rugby League

Seagulls in negotiations to attract Intrust Super Cup clash

Matthew McInerney
by
1st Mar 2018 3:22 PM | Updated: 3:22 PM

AN INTRUST Super Cup game could be played in Hervey Bay later this year.

Hervey Bay Seagulls president Brendan Bowers is in advanced negotiations with an Intrust Super Cup club to bring a top-level fixture to Stafford Park.

Bowers remained tight-lipped on details, but said he hoped the club would be in a position to "update the community" in the next fortnight.

It would be the first time the Fraser Coast has hosted an Intrust Super Cup game since the Seagulls hosted a Sunshine Coast Falcons fixture in 2016.

Tye Ingebrigtsen, who coached the Seagulls at the time, developed the Fraser Coast Falcons Development Squad, which put junior footballers on a direct pathway to the Falcons and NRL powerhouse Melbourne Storm.

The Falcons, coached by Tye's father Craig, brought its game against then defending premiers Ipswich Jets to Stafford Park.

The Jets won that game 20-6, with Bundaberg junior Felise Kaufusi's try the only time the Falcons scored.

Bowers did not elaborate on which teams would be involved, or any tentative dates. 

