Seagulls juniors call in Commando to help fundraiser

THE Hervey Bay Seagulls under-14 boys are fundraising to travel to the Tassell Trophy Challenge held in Cairns on September 23-24.

This carnival attracts teams from across Queensland, and will be the ultimate experience for the boys who can play against some of the best young rugby league players and even have the possibility of being noticed by scouts.

The team is looking to raise the money to ease the expense on parents and ensure no boys miss out on this exciting experience.

To club is holding a fundraiser at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay, on July 2, with all money raised to go towards the trip.

The fundraiser will begin with a group training session at 8:30am with Commando Steve, best known from the The Biggest Loser.

For $50 participants are given a Commando training session, meet and greet and photo opportunity. Tickets are limited and all the money raised from this event will go straight towards the boys' trip.

A family fun day will be held at Stafford Park from noon, with cow pie bingo, jumping castles, a rock climbing wall and various other activities.

A range of prizes, including cash and a signed North Queensland Cowboys football, will be up for grabs.

Email seagullsunder14@outlook.com or visit the boys at Pialba Place near the playground from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday , June 30, from 8:30am to 4pm.