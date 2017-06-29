25°
Sport

Seagulls juniors call in Commando to help fundraiser

Brett Carter | 29th Jun 2017 11:42 AM
BOOT CAMP: Commando Steve Willis at the YMCA Bootcamp on Saturday, 8 November 2014. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
BOOT CAMP: Commando Steve Willis at the YMCA Bootcamp on Saturday, 8 November 2014. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN081114COM11

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Hervey Bay Seagulls under-14 boys are fundraising to travel to the Tassell Trophy Challenge held in Cairns on September 23-24.

This carnival attracts teams from across Queensland, and will be the ultimate experience for the boys who can play against some of the best young rugby league players and even have the possibility of being noticed by scouts.

The team is looking to raise the money to ease the expense on parents and ensure no boys miss out on this exciting experience.

To club is holding a fundraiser at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay, on July 2, with all money raised to go towards the trip.　

The fundraiser will begin with a group training session at 8:30am with Commando Steve, best known from the The Biggest Loser.

For $50 participants are given a Commando training session, meet and greet and photo opportunity. Tickets are limited and all the money raised from this event will go straight towards the boys' trip.

A family fun day will be held at Stafford Park from noon, with cow pie bingo, jumping castles, a rock climbing wall and various other activities.

A range of prizes, including cash and a signed North Queensland Cowboys football, will be up for grabs.

Email seagullsunder14@outlook.com or visit the boys at Pialba Place near the playground from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday , June 30, from 8:30am to 4pm.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  commando steve fcsport hervey bay seagulls

Tennis court-sized experimental balloon passes by the Bay

Tennis court-sized experimental balloon passes by the Bay

YOU probably didn't notice the tennis court-size experimental balloon pass over Hervey Bay on Wednesday.

Acid spills in dump truck, 8 crews come to clean-up

Fire and rescue officers worked quickly to put out the chemical fire at CQMS foundry in Maryborough. 10m488m

A person was taken to hospital after inhaling the chemical.

Winter bites: Temps to hit zero as 'severe frost' looms

Sky News weather frost forecast for Saturday morning shows ‘severe’ frost across much of the south east.

How cold will it be at your place?

Fraser Coast paramedic retires after 45 years

THANK YOU: Local paramedic Greg Alexander will retire from the Queensland Ambulance service with many distinguished honours, including the Australian Service Medal. His daughter Deborah Steele (left) and wife Julie (right) were proud to be at the award ceremony held at Government House in Brisbane.

Greg Alexander will retire with many distinguished honours.

Local Partners

New Crime Stoppers committee welcomes new members

Would you like to solve crimes and keep the community safe?

Bay museum and village is worth the trip

The Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum hosts many fun events for the Fraser Coast community during the year, including Australia Day celebrations.

Bay museum takes out TripAdvisor honours.

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

A video game that puts 100 players into a violent battle royal has already sold more than four million copies and it isn’t even close to polished

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

Take the kids to see Mem Fox at Brolga Theatre

Mem Fox.

Bookings are essential.

MOVIE REVIEW: Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Long Haul

Jason Drucker in a scene from the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Latest film presses button on too many toilet gags.

Got nothing to do over the next few days? Now you do

Maryborough markets - relocated to the McDowell Carpark whilst Adelaide St is refurbished. Market stalls in front of City Hall.

Add some of this entertainment to your diary.

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 $365,000

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

OWNER KEEN TO SELL,MAKE AN OFFER !

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 $380,000

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop Room for caravan or boat in front yard Close to shops and bus stops This beautiful 4 bedroom brick...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $379,000

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 $259,000

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $360,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!