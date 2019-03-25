Seagulls ready to fly into the season

BUSTING THROUGH: Hervey Bay Seagulls Ebony Gerchow busts through the defense of Georgie Oaks and Cassie Stort

RUGBY LEAGUE: For new Hervey Bay Seagulls women's coach John Buttigieg Saturday's trial against Maroochydore left him confident that the team will be successful in 2019.

In their only trial before the BRL season commences next week, a squad of 23 players took to the Stafford Park field in humid conditions.

The match was played over four quarters.

The Hervey Bay side ran out convincing winners 40-8.

"It was pleasing to see the girls stay composed in defence,” Buttigieg said.

The Maroochydore side had early possession and scored the opening try after repeat sets on the Seagulls try line.

Hervey Bay scored shortly after and led for the remainder of the match.

"Once we got the ball in our hands we controlled the match,” Buttigieg said.

The Seagulls coach was pleased with all players effort and believed the forwards out muscled Maroochydore setting the platform for the team.

"Ebony Gerchow was very good for us yesterday and in the last quarter was the dominant player on the field'” he said.

Seagulls will have to check on the health of some players this week with both Sarah Crumbllin and Chelsea Champney leaving the field under the concussion protocol.

"We will have to wait on doctors clearances before they are considered,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg has some tough decisions this week in selecting the team for round one of the BRL competition.

The hard work that the team had been doiing in pre-season showed in the match result.

"Our fitness kicked in during the second half.” he said.

"It will be hard to leave players out after that performance,” Buttigieg said.

The female Seagulls side will face Across the Waves at Eskdale Park at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.