SEAGULLS SCRATCHINGS: Praise for the Bay's volunteers

VOLUNTEERS are an integral part of any community sporting club and we are no different.

Without the support of the volunteers clubs do not exist.

We have wonderful people who volunteer to coach, manage, do first aid, work in the canteen, be part of the committee or just help around the club when needed.

However we still have several positions to fill for this season.

This year, our club will be running 25 teams from Under-6 to A Grade over three competitions.

If you are interested in coming on board with the Seagulls family we are more than willing to welcome you with open arms and give you a job.

For all inquiries or to express your interest please send an email to hbjrlsecretary@gmail .com.au. On behalf of all the players to our wonderful volunteers, thank you.

Junior registrations are continuing and it is not too late if you are thinking about playing rugby league in 2018.

The cost of registration is $220 which includes: insurance, affiliation, training shirt, club shirt, shorts, socks and jersey at the end of the season.

The price reduces for multiple children playing. Go to: https://playnrl.com.

Seagull Fact: Seagulls have been observed floating bit of bread on water to lure fish to the surface.

Most animals can't use this type of planning. Seagulls are smart (perhaps not our front rowers but definitely the rest).

THE Bundaberg Rugby League season is due to start on Saturday, March 24, when Hervey Bay faces The Waves at Salter Oval, Bundaberg.