Seagulls soaring high in women's league

SELECTED: (L) Sophie O'Toole, Holly Blucher, Skye Houliston, Kayla Baldwin selected in the Bundaberg Women's team to play at the 47th Battalion carnival.

SELECTED: (L) Sophie O'Toole, Holly Blucher, Skye Houliston, Kayla Baldwin selected in the Bundaberg Women's team to play at the 47th Battalion carnival. Cody Fox

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Hervey Bay Seagulls women rugby league team are flying high at the start of the BRL 2019 season.

Currently sitting on top of the competition table on equal points with Brothers the side is yet to lose in 2019.

The team is entering its third season in the Bundaberg Rugby League competition and believes the last two year's experiences are holding them in good stead.

They are the only team that have beaten the women's powerhouse Bundaberg Brothers in that time.

Still with the core group of players that started in 2017 they have grown stronger this year with an influx of junior players from the Seagulls female program and players from the defunct Isis team.

Coach Paul Doherty believes the past two seasons the junior girls played in the Sunshine Coast competition is reaping rewards for the senior team.

"Players like Skye Houliston, Shorneeka Doyle and Ebony Webb have dropped straight in to the team,” he said.

"It only looks good for the future of female footy in Hervey Bay,”

The team currently has the best defence in the competition having allowed only 24 points against them in the first three rounds.

"The team are good defensively and particularly on our goal line,” Doherty said.

The early form of the team has seen five of the players rewarded with selection in the Bundaberg Women's team to play in the 47th Battalion carnival on the Sunshine Coast from the May 4.

Sophie O'Toole, Kayla Baldwin, Skye Houliston, Sarah Crumblin and Holly Blucher will don the Bundaberg Bears jersey for the opportunity to gain selection in the Central Crows team.

Doherty believes it is a great opportunity for those players to grow and develop their game against strong competition.

Before they can think about their representative opportunities they will have to focus on continuing their success in the local competition.

Saturday the team play Gladstone Wallabies at Salter Oval at 1.30pm.

Coach Doherty knows it will be a tough match.

"We don't know much about Wallabies but they are sitting just behind us and they beat Valley Roosters convincingly last start,” he said.

In the other BRL women's matches Brothers go up against Valley Roosters while Across the Waves battle against Tannum Sands.

"I just want them to go out and enjoy their footy”