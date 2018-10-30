Seagulls star named in QAS under-18s female squad

LEAGUE: A rising star at the Hervey Bay Seagulls, Skye Girard has been named in the Queensland Rugby League's under-18 female squad.

Girard was the only Fraser Coast-affiliated footballer to be named in either the U15s or U18s squads.

The fearless fullback retains her position from the squad in which she was named last year.

Then, Girard said her fearlessness with and without the ball, and her communication were the strongest parts of her improving game.

The camp will bring together 53 of the state's rising female rugby league stars from across the state at a three-day camp from January 18-21.

Major emphasis will be placed on Queensland's State of Origin values, as well as skill development, tackle technique, strength and conditioning and testing, leadership profiling and team building.

QAS Under 15 Squad: Charlotte Blackwood (CQ - Gympie JRL), Raven Tihema-Mako (SEQ - Nerang Roosters), Lillian Yarrow (CQ - Rockhampton Tigers), Emily Bella (NQ - Sarina JRLFC), Emma Barnes (SEQ - Beenleigh JRLFC), Jaydah Tofae (CQ - Caboolture JRL) , Rilee Jorgensen (SEQ - Brothers Ipswich), Alenna Whipp (CQ - Emerald Cowboys), Malaela Su'a (SEQ - Waterford RLFC), Jacinta Carter (SEQ - Norths Juniors), Gladys Nona (NQ - White Rock JRL), Tavarna Papalii (SEQ - Nerang Roosters), Nazareth Blanco (NQ - Sarina JRLFC), Brandy Yallop (NQ - Central ASA JRL), Sunny Gerrard (SEQ - Burleigh Heads JRL), Grace Giampino (CQ - Caboolture JRL), Delaney Claridge (CQ - Gladstone Junior Raiderettes), Rialey Baty (SEQ - Waterford RLFC), Prue Peters (CQ - Brothers Rockhampton JRL), Briseis Tamwoy (NQ - Townsville Junior Girls), Libby Surha (NQ - Northern Suburbs JRLC), Shaylee Joseph (SEQ - Waterford RLFC), Mackenzie Baty (SEQ - Waterford RLFC), Fuatino Ah-Him (SEQ - Goodna Eagles), Hannah Mountford (CQ - Brothers Bundaberg JRL), Paityne Johns (NQ - Magpies Junior RLC).

QAS Under 18 Squad: Jasmine Peters (NQ - Northern Suburbs JRLC), Tamika Bray (NQ - Townsville Junior Girls), Diaz Seumanutafa (SEQ - Aspley Devils RLFC), Tiana Raftstrand-Smith (SEQ - Runaway Bay Seagulls RFLC), Chante Temara (SEQ - Burleigh Heads RLFC), Tiamo Williams (SEQ - Aspley Devils RLFC), Xanthe Topping (NQ - Townsville Junior Girls), Jessikah Reeves (SEQ - Brothers St Brendans LFC), Keilee Joseph (SEQ - Waterford RLFC), Jayda Lofipo (SEQ - Redlands Rugby League), Abelee Stanley (CQ - Toowoomba Junior League Girls), Reeghyn Beardmore (CQ - Toowoomba Junior League Girls), Emma Manzelmann (NQ - Mackay Junior Girls), Courtney Tamati (SEQ - Waterford RLFC), Shanaye Watson (NQ - Townsville Junior Girls), Mackenzie Reid (CQ - Brothers Rockhampton RLFC), Indee Brown (SEQ - Waterford RLFC), Makenzie Weale (SEQ - (West Arana Hills RLFC), Georgia Voll (CQ - Toowoomba Junior League Girls), Skye Girard (CQ - Hervey Bay JRL), Jasmin Walters (CQ - Emerald Tigers), Melanie Watherston (CQ - Kawana JRL), Fetau Unite (NQ - Magpies Junior RLC), Acacia Wulf (SEQ - Aspley Devils RLFC), Aaria Tapsell (SEQ - Beenleigh JRFL), Abbey Holley (CQ - Toowoomba Junior League Girls), Lyli Mikaio (SEQ Southern Suburbs RLFC).

*Squads published on the QRL website here.