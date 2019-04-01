Menu
HE'S A MACHINE: Hervey Bay Seagulls player Logona Vetemotu scores against Maryborough Wallaroos. Valerie Horton
Sport

Seagulls swarm to top of table

1st Apr 2019 10:00 AM
LEAGUE: He was meant to be playing for The Waves but instead Logona Vetemotu ran out for the Hervey Bay Seagulls in the first round of the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade.

And it was like he never left.

The Seagulls smashed Maryborough Brothers 72-0 to move to the top of the ladder.

Vetemotu, who played for the club in 2017, scored two tries with Lee Samuel-Mackan, Tyson Miller and Jayden Johnson doing the same.

He also added nine goals and will be the leading points scorer after the first round.

"We knew it was going to be wet and I told them to stick to the game plan and they did,” Seagulls coach Fai Sami said.

"I was so pleased in our forwards and the young players that have stepped up.”

Sami understood that one win did not make a season and was already thinking about round two against Easts at Salter Oval next Saturday at 3pm.

