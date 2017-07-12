22°
Seal suns itself on Qld coast, poses for photo shoot

Jay Fielding
| 11th Jul 2017 7:10 PM Updated: 12th Jul 2017 10:13 AM
POSER: The seal at Burnett Heads.
POSER: The seal at Burnett Heads. Mark Murphy

A GROUP of tourists spoilt the fun at Burnett Heads on the weekend, annoying a seal that had been happily posing for locals for hours.

Mark Murphy, who owns Pacific Breeze Photography, spent more than three hours snapping 800 photos the cute critter.

He said it was best photographic experience he'd had in a long time.

"The seal was comfortably laying on the rocks glancing up at me occasionally, obviously realising I was no threat and laid back down."

Onlookers fumed when tourists got close and tried to take selfies with the seal.

"This just agitated it and naturally put up its defences," Mr Murphy said.

"Sure, everyone would love to get photos of the seal on their phones or smaller cameras, but really it is not worth the chance of being attacked and mauled."

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokeswoman said the New Zealand fur seal appeared healthy and there was no concern for its welfare.

"It is very important that people do not intervene if they see a seal or other animals which they believe may be in distress, as it may just require a quiet space to rest," she said.

"It is very important that animals are observed from a distance and not disturbed. In addition to causing distress to the animal, you can put yourself at risk of disease or a nasty bite."

University of Queensland marine mammal expert Liesbeth Weisj said fur seals were most common in South Australia, and less common in Queensland and NSW.

"However, we do know that there are (New Zealand) fur seals around Fraser Island, so Bundaberg is not that much of a stretch."

