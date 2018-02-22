Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

SeaLink acquires Kingfisher Group in eight-figure sale

Matthew McInerney
by
22nd Feb 2018 1:17 PM

ONE of the Fraser Coast's most widely-known tourist accommodation providers has sold for $43 million.

SeaLink Travel Group announced the acquisition of Kingfisher Bay Resort Group yesterday.

SeaLink Managing Director Jeff Ellison said the company was excited to drive future protection of the World Heritage-listed island.

Kingfisher Bay Resort Group sells for $43 million

"We are delighted to be taking ownership of this leading tourism business to drive future protection, promotion and growth of the Island," Mr Ellison said.

Kingfisher Bay Resort Group Managing Director Gary Smith said the agreement signified an exciting future ahead for the Fraser Coast's leading tourism operator.

"I have been very impressed with my interactions with the SeaLink team during the sale process; they will be a great asset to our businesses and people, as well as the Fraser Coast region," Mr Smith said.

Kingfisher Bay Resort Group sale is a "one of a kind" opportunity

Group General Manager David Hay, who will continue to oversee operations across the group, said it was "business as usual" for staff and customers.

The purchase includes Kingfisher Bay Resort and Eurong Beach Resort, Fraser Explorer Tours and the Fraser Island Ferry business operating from Hervey Bay to the western side of Fraser Island.

SeaLink's operations include cruises, ferry and charter services operators in Sydney, and a passenger, vehicle and freight ferry service between Kangaroo Island and the South Australian mainland.

Related Items

fcbusiness kingfisher bay resort
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Still able to shop on Walker St

Still able to shop on Walker St

Community Walker St businesses were looking for your support during major roadworks which will continue until May

EXCITING: New amusement arcade to open on Fraser Coast

EXCITING: New amusement arcade to open on Fraser Coast

News The arcade is expected to open in late April.

ACROSS THE COURTS: Wide Bay rep selections begin

ACROSS THE COURTS: Wide Bay rep selections begin

Sport The week is packed with many important dates for local netball.

  • 22nd Feb 2018 5:00 PM
Flood watch issued for Mary River catchment

Flood watch issued for Mary River catchment

News River level rises above the minor level are possible.

Local Partners