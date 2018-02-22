SeaLink acquires Kingfisher Group in eight-figure sale

ONE of the Fraser Coast's most widely-known tourist accommodation providers has sold for $43 million.

SeaLink Travel Group announced the acquisition of Kingfisher Bay Resort Group yesterday.

SeaLink Managing Director Jeff Ellison said the company was excited to drive future protection of the World Heritage-listed island.

"We are delighted to be taking ownership of this leading tourism business to drive future protection, promotion and growth of the Island," Mr Ellison said.

Kingfisher Bay Resort Group Managing Director Gary Smith said the agreement signified an exciting future ahead for the Fraser Coast's leading tourism operator.

"I have been very impressed with my interactions with the SeaLink team during the sale process; they will be a great asset to our businesses and people, as well as the Fraser Coast region," Mr Smith said.

Group General Manager David Hay, who will continue to oversee operations across the group, said it was "business as usual" for staff and customers.

The purchase includes Kingfisher Bay Resort and Eurong Beach Resort, Fraser Explorer Tours and the Fraser Island Ferry business operating from Hervey Bay to the western side of Fraser Island.

SeaLink's operations include cruises, ferry and charter services operators in Sydney, and a passenger, vehicle and freight ferry service between Kangaroo Island and the South Australian mainland.