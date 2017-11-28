Seals captivate locals as they rock up on our beaches

LOCAL photographers made the most of a recent visit from an Australasian fur seal.

The cute critter was spotted at Submarine Lookout at Elliott Heads.

Photographer Jason Scaboo said he was thrilled to snap some photos of the marine creature.

"I have not seen a seal in this area before, it was quite rare and was happy to have been able to document its visit," he said.

A spokesperson for Queensland Parks and Wildlife said Australasian fur seals were known to show up from time to time.

The visiting seal takes a nap. Jason Scaboo

"These are frequently seen on Queensland beaches, including occasional sightings on the Burnett coast," the spokesperson said.

"It's not uncommon for seals to rest on beaches or rocks."

The spokesperson said people should observe from a distance.

"It's very important that people do not intervene if they see a seal or other animal which they believe may be in distress, as it may just require a quiet space to rest," she said.

"Members of the public can report marine strandings to the RSPCA on 1300 264 625 and are reminded to try not to disturb the animal.

ROCKING OUT: Jason Scaboo captured these photos of a seal relaxing at Elliott Heads. Jason Scaboo

"Observe seals from a distance and do not disturb them, to avoid causing distress to the animal and also exposing yourself to potential injury or disease."

Seals have also been reported recently at Barolin Rocks and earlier this year and in 2015 at Burnett Heads.