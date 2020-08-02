Sean Penn weds Aussie girlfriend, 28

Oscar winner Sean Penn appears to have tied the knot with his Australian-American girlfriend, Leila George.

Penn, 59, and George, 28, have been dating since 2016.

Sean Penn and Leila George. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The news comes in a roundabout way from their friend, philanthropist Irena Medavoy, who congratulated the newly betrothed couple in a since-deleted Instagram post.

She posted a message under images of the couple, which includes a photo of matching gold wedding bands, reading: "We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married. We love you. We are over the moon to find your soul mate true partner. You are meant to be together, God bless you."

Irena Medovoy’s now-deleted Instagram post



Among the high-profile names to add their congratulations in the comments were Josh Brolin and Rosanna Arquette.

Sean Penn and Leila George together. Picture: Leila George/Instagram



Penn was previously married to Madonna and Robin Wright and has been linked to Charlize Theron, Susan Sarandon and Downton Abbey star Elizabeth McGovern. He has two children with Wright, born in 1991 and 1993.

George, born in Sydney in 1992, is the actor daughter of American actor Vincent D'Onofrio (Men in Black, Law & Order: Criminal Intent) and Italian-Australian actor Greta Scacchi (Palm Beach).

George has credits in the TV spin-off of Animal Kingdom, TV movie Mother, May I Sleep with Danger? and Peter Jackson-produced box office flop Mortal Engines, and featured opposite her mother in a stage production of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull in Perth.

Leila George with her mother Greta Scacchi in Perth



Penn was long list of career-defining performances in films such as Milk, Carlito's Way, Mystic River and Dead Man Walking, and has also directed movies including Into The Wild.

He is also known for his activism, especially for his advocacy for Haiti.

According to People magazine, Penn and George have shared interests in activism and philanthropy. George helped organise an fundraiser earlier this year in support of wildlife relief after Australia's devastating bushfires.

Originally published as Sean Penn weds Aussie girlfriend, 28