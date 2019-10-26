Search after man reportedly swims to Straddie

The man reportedly told two kayakers he was going to swim to North Stradbroke Island. Picture: Redland City Council

EMERGENCY services have appealed for public assistance to locate a man who may have attempted to swim to North Stradbroke Island today after a search failed to locate him.

The man reportedly told two kayakers he was going to attempt to swim to the island while in waters off Redland Bay.

Police hold concerns for his safety due to high winds and dangerous weather conditions and are urging anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.