Police are searching for a man who has been missing for nearly a week after he left the Hervey Bay Marina with his boat.
News

Search continues for missing sailor

Blake Antrobus
by
21st Feb 2018 5:00 AM

POLICE hold fears for the safety of missing Hervey Bay man Keith Jones after a boat similar to his 34ft Manitou Ketch was found off the coast of northern NSW with no one on board.

Mr Jones left the Hervey Bay Marina on Valentine's Day on the boat 'Wayfarer' and has not been seen since.

A crime scene was established on the boat after it was discovered yesterday afternoon.

Hervey Bay Water police deployed helicopters and marine rescue vessels yesterday in a desperate attempt to find the missing Hervey Bay sailor.

Concerns are held for him due to a medical condition and his behaviour being considered out of character by police.

"It's out of the ordinary for him to travel and not let anyone know where he's going," Hervey Bay Police Constable Mark Habib said.

The search zone throughout yesterday spanned between Tweed Heads on the coast of northern New South Wales and north of Bundaberg.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay conducted searches in Hervey Bay waters towards Tin Can Bay on Monday night.

Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said they were tasked by police just before dark on Monday.

A two-man crew aboard Tin Can Bay Coast Guard vessel Rescue One searched creeks and inlets between Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove areas yesterday.

While Mr Jones is an "experienced mariner" according to Const Habib.

"When it comes to someone's life, I don't think you can put a value on how long you search for," Const Habib said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
