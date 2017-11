Police are searching for this man, who they believe could assist them with their inquiries after a stabbing in Maryborough on Thursday.

Police are searching for this man, who they believe could assist them with their inquiries after a stabbing in Maryborough on Thursday.

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

POLICE are still searching for a man involved in a stabbing at Maryborough's Old Sydney Hotel on November 2.

The male victim was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious but stable condition after the incident.

The man suffered an abdominal wound and was treated by paramedics at the scene when the incident happened.

Police have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to in regards to the stabbing.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.