A drunken group of beachgoers took a dip in Bondi Beach at 4am. Picture: Bill Hearne
News

Missing man found naked in Bondi

5th Mar 2019 10:04 AM

A MAJOR search for an English tourist feared missing off Sydney's Bondi Beach has been called off after the man was found strolling the streets naked but safe.

A drunken group of beachgoers took a dip in Bondi Beach at 4am. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police were alerted after four friends went for a dip about 3.50am on Tuesday but only three returned.

The 25-year-old's clothes and personal belongings were still on the beach, sparking a major search involving police, lifesavers and a helicopter.

 

There were fears for the man’s safety. Picture: Bill Hearne
The man was checked by paramedics as a precaution before being reunited with his clothes and friends. Picture: Bill Hearne
It was cancelled about an hour later when the tourist was found walking naked along Military Road at North Bondi.

He was checked by paramedics as a precaution before being reunited with his clothes and friends, NSW Police said in a statement.

 

 

A major search operation was carried out. Picture: Bill Hearne
