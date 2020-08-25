Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Mitsubishi Outlander, similar to the one stolen in Maryborough. Photo: Contributed
A Mitsubishi Outlander, similar to the one stolen in Maryborough. Photo: Contributed
Crime

Search for car stolen from Maryborough

Stuart Fast
25th Aug 2020 6:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are seeking assistance from the public to help locate a stolen vehicle from an address in Woodstock St, Maryborough.

Police allege between 8pm on August 24 and 5.45am on August 25, unknown persons have gained entry to the house and have stolen car keys.

The persons have then stolen from a 2011 white Mitsubishi outlander with Queensland registration 387VUP from the address, similar to the car in the photo.

Maryborough Police Station can be contacted on 4123 8111.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stolen car investigation: Have you seen these people?

        Premium Content Stolen car investigation: Have you seen these people?

        News Police need your help to find two people wanted for questioning

        • 25th Aug 2020 5:00 PM
        BREAKING: Body found in Fraser Coast lagoon

        Premium Content BREAKING: Body found in Fraser Coast lagoon

        News The cause of death is under investigation

        UPDATE: Cause of major house fire revealed

        Premium Content UPDATE: Cause of major house fire revealed

        News Investigators have been into the gutted home