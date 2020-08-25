Search for car stolen from Maryborough

A Mitsubishi Outlander, similar to the one stolen in Maryborough. Photo: Contributed

POLICE are seeking assistance from the public to help locate a stolen vehicle from an address in Woodstock St, Maryborough.

Police allege between 8pm on August 24 and 5.45am on August 25, unknown persons have gained entry to the house and have stolen car keys.

The persons have then stolen from a 2011 white Mitsubishi outlander with Queensland registration 387VUP from the address, similar to the car in the photo.

Maryborough Police Station can be contacted on 4123 8111.