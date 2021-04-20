Menu
Police investigators at the scene of a homicide at Pacific Haven Dr address on Saturday April 3. Photo: Stuart Fast
Crime

Search for clues continues in fatal stabbing investigation

Stuart Fast
20th Apr 2021 9:00 AM
Investigations are still ongoing into the death of 58-year-old Mark Carson.

Mr Carson was fatally stabbed following an incident at a Pacific Haven Dr address on Saturday, April 3.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said on Monday officers were continuing their appeal for members of the public to come forward if they had any information.

Earlier in the month, investigators asked for public assistance regarding information about a pale blue 2011 Hyundai Accent, registration 896 SHW found at the Pacific Haven Dr address.

Police believe the vehicle was in the Howard and Burrum Heads areas prior to the incident.

Investigators gave the last major update about the case on April 5.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

