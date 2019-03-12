Menu
Dog attack - Phillip Donnelly's four goats were attacked by dogs, killing two of them.
Dog attack - Phillip Donnelly's four goats were attacked by dogs, killing two of them.
Search for dogs involved in Takura attacks continues

Carlie Walker
by
12th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
THE search continues for two dogs believed to be involved in a spate of deadly attacks against livestock in Takura.

The dogs, described as a rottweiler and a kelpie, were spotted at the scene of some of the attacks last week.

A spokesman from the Fraser Coast Regional Council said investigations were continuing.

Six attacks have been recorded in the area over the past few weeks.

Phil Donnelly spoke out about the loss of his seven hand-raised goats.

One of his neighbours lost 16 sheep.

A week ago, five of Catherine Reid's sheep were seriously injured and had to be put down after an attack.

Fraser Coast Regional Council's director of development and community Gerard Carlyon said animal management officers had been door-knocking homes in the area to try to identify the dogs' owners.

"While there have been six incidents in the Takura area in recent weeks, it is not known if the same animals have been involved in each incident,” he said.

"Council reminds dog owners that they must have adequate fencing in place to stop dogs wandering.”

