Search for driver as man dies in hit and run

6th Sep 2019 7:42 AM
Police are on the hunt for a motorist who fled the scene of a fatal incident in which a 20-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The man was struck by a vehicle on James St in Cairns just after midnight, police said.

The vehicle failed to stop and drove off in an unknown direction.

Emergency services said the man sustained serious head injuries as a result of the collision.

CPR was commenced however the patient died at the scene.

Investigators are appealing for the driver of the vehicle or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police.

death editors picks fatal crash hit and run

