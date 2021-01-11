Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police to continue search for separated senior walker in North Burnett today
Police to continue search for separated senior walker in North Burnett today
News

Search for ‘experienced’ walker missing in national park

by Nathan Edwards
11th Jan 2021 8:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Search efforts have resumed this morning for a woman who has gone missing at Biggenden, west of Maryborough in the North Burnett Region.

It's believed the woman, aged in her 60s, became separated from her two male relatives while the group was walking along a track in the Coongarra Rock National Park around 1:30pm.

The two men then raised the alarm at a nearby caravan, triggering a police search of the immediate area.

 

Coongarra Rock National ark, where a female walker has gone missing.
Coongarra Rock National ark, where a female walker has gone missing.

 

However, police were unable to locate the woman, who is reportedly an experienced walker.

 

A search of the Coongarra Rock National Park will continue today involving additional police and State Emergency Service volunteers.

Originally published as Search for 'experienced' walker missing in national park

More Stories

editors picks missing national park

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Bay childcare centre to have play-based learning focus

        Premium Content New Bay childcare centre to have play-based learning focus

        Education The existing centre in Urangan has been completely refurbished

        COUNCIL DECISION: Next step for proposed solar farm

        Premium Content COUNCIL DECISION: Next step for proposed solar farm

        News A material change of use application was lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council...

        Business workshop aimed at freeing up farmers’ time

        Premium Content Business workshop aimed at freeing up farmers’ time

        News The workshop will be held at Maryborough in March and is suitable for all skill and...

        REVEALED: The number of Coast animal neglect, cruelty cases

        Premium Content REVEALED: The number of Coast animal neglect, cruelty cases

        News A suburb by suburb breakdown of the RSPCA’s figures from last year